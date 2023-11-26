Watch Now
1 injured in U.S. 131 rollover in Mecosta County

Mecosta County Sheriff 11262023.JPG
Posted at 10:45 AM, Nov 26, 2023
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was hurt when a car overturned on U.S. 131 Sunday morning.

At 9:12 a.m. Sunday, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover at mile marker 146 on U.S. 131. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered the vehicle and two occupants — a 73-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man, both from Paris, Mich. The man was transported by Mecosta County Emergency Medical Services with non-life-threatening injuries to Corewell Health Big Rapids Hospital in Big Rapids where no condition report was available later Sunday.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Big Rapids Fire Department, Mecosta County EMS, Meceola Central Dispatch and Big Rapids Towing.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office.

