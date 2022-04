BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorist is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Big Rapids Township Saturday afternoon.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on US-131 and 15 Mile Road after 5 p.m.

We’re told the driver left the road and collided into one of the concrete pillars supporting the bridge. The driver succumbed to severe injuries at the scene, deputies say.

The crash remains under investigation.

