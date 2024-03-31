1 dead, 1 hurt after M-20 collision in Mecosta Township

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman from Tustin has died after a crash in Mecosta Township Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the crash at M-20 (Eight Mile Road) and Old State Road around 9 a.m., according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

We’re told the 27-year-old headed north on Old State Road and stopped at the intersection. She then drove into the intersection without yielding to incoming traffic, the sheriff’s office explains. The car was T-boned by a 32-year-old White Cloud woman in an eastbound vehicle.

The Tustin woman was instantly killed, deputies say. They have identified her as Catherine Brinks.

The other driver was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

MCSO credits dispatchers, Mecosta Township Fire & Rescue, Mecosta County EMS, Mecosta County Sheriff Posse, Big Rapids Towing, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance.

