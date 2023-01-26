MDHHS to expand Opioid Health Home program to more counties

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department announced it is expanding a program that addresses opioid abuse in Michigan.

The Opioid Health Home (OHH) initiative delivers intensive care management and other services to Medicaid recipients who are diagnosed with an opioid use disorder (OUD), according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

We’re told the program will be available in more counties throughout the state, including Barry, Berrien, Branch, Cass, St. Joseph and Van Buren.

“The expansion of this program will help address the complexity of physical and behavioral health conditions in Michigan and improve access to essential services for residents in Michigan,” says Director Elizabeth Hertel. “For enrolled beneficiaries, comprehensive care will be managed through the program making it easier for recipients to navigate services.”

The expansion was approved by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, adding thousands more eligible Medicaid recipients to the program’s services, according to MDHHS.

Visit the program’s webpage for more information.

