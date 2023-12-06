MDHHS issues warning after skunk tests positive for rabies

LANSING, Mich. — State officials are alerting skunk owners to a possible rabies exposure after a skunk tested positive last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the alert applies to Michiganders who purchased skunks from Countryside Feather Farm/Roses’s Skunks in Attica or associated sellers in Chesterfield Township or New Baltimore less than six months ago.

We’re told the infected skunk tested positive Nov. 29. It’s not yet known when or how the skunk had been infected, but Macomb County Animal Control believes rehabilitated wild skunks had socialized with captive skunks in New Baltimore.

“In the State of Michigan, it is illegal to take, purchase or possess wild animals without proper permitting from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources,” says Law Enforcement Chief Jason Haines with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “Where skunks are concerned, it’s illegal to take them from the wild for purposes of rehabilitation or to import them from another state or country. We are continuing to investigate this matter, working cooperatively with local authorities and other state agencies.”

The state health department says they sent communication to skunk owners but wished to extend their warning to the general public due to the potentially deadly nature of the disease. We’re told the rabies vaccine’s efficacy in skunks is not conclusive.

Recent skunk owners are urged to have the animals looked at by their veterinarians. Talk to your doctor if you had contact with a skunk from any of the above retailers.

MDHHS adds it may take months for rabies symptoms to appear in skunks.

Initial symptoms in humans include fever, vomiting, lack of appetite and lethargy. Days later, advanced symptoms manifest as weakness, brain dysfunction, confusion, anxiety, hallucination, difficulty sleeping, agitation, fear of water, difficulty swallowing and partial paralysis.

Reported suspected animal illnesses to the DNR online.

Visit the state of Michigan's website for more information.

