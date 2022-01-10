MDHHS identifies Omicron in Cass County

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Cass County by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“Although between Cass and Van Buren County there are now two Omicron variants identified, we can safely assume there are many others given the speed at which Omicron spreads. The latest identification further emphasizes the importance of testing, especially after the holidays. With limited testing availability, it is ever more important to keep wearing masks in public and self-quarantining if you have been exposed to COVID-19,” says Danielle Persky, Health Officer, VBCDHD.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

(CDC) states that Omicron will spread easily and that anyone with the variant can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms.

Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant. Breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated, however, are likely to occur.

Those interested in COVID-19 testing can find sites online.