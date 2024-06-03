MDHHS confirms 1st mosquito-borne virus of 2024

LANSING, Mich. — It’s that time of year again. Mosquitos are out and about, and so is the potential for mosquito-borne illnesses.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) advises residents to protect themselves after the Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) was detected in a group of Saginaw County mosquitoes, the first mosquito-borne virus confirmed in Michigan this year.

“It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “We urge Michiganders to take precautions such as using an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors, avoiding areas where mosquitos are present if possible and wearing clothing to cover arms and legs to prevent bites.”

The state health department says this spring has been especially warm and wet, conditions that give rise to different types of biting mosquitos.

Symptoms of JCV include fatigue, headache and fever, according to MDHHS. While rare, they may escalate to severe brain disease, meningitis or encephalitis.

To prevent JCV or other mosquito-borne illnesses, such as West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis, consider the following precautions:



Wear insect repellent with DEET or other products approved by the EPA.

Wear long clothing with light colors if you plan to go outside. Use repellent on clothing.

Ensure all door and window screens are intact.

Dump standing water from buckets, old tires, unused kiddie pools or other objects that hold water.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.

