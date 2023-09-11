MDARD: First 2023 equine cases of West Nile, EEE detected in West Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has detected its first cases of West Nile virus (WNV) and Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in horses this year.

A 4-month-old Belgian colt tested positive for WNV in Calhoun County while a Standardbred gelding was infected with EEE in Mecosta County, according to the state of Michigan. Neither of the horses were vaccinated.

“While these are the first confirmed cases of EEE and WNV in domestic animals for 2023, these viruses were already found in mosquito pools and wild birds throughout 14 Michigan counties this season,” says State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “These detections indicate these diseases are present and circulating within the state’s mosquito population, so protecting animals from being exposed to these insects is crucial. Preventing mosquito bites will prevent mosquito-borne diseases.”

We’re told WNV was found in 98 mosquito pools in Kent, Kalamazoo, Bay, Genesee, Iosco, Oakland, Saginaw, Tuscola, Washtenaw and Wayne counties in 2023 so far. EEE was detected in four pools across Barry, Bay and Saginaw counties.

MDARD says four WNV cases were found in humans, with four more found in wild birds.

The state warns mosquitoes will still be active until temperatures fall below 28 degrees.

Horse owners are urged to discuss vaccines against mosquito-borne diseases with their veterinarians about and to empty out all standing water. Refresh all animals’ water supply at least once daily and keep all livestock under fans.

The state also recommends keeping house pets inside from dusk to dawn and using species-approved bug spray. If an animal appears to be ill, call a veterinarian.

Humans are advised to protect themselves from mosquito-borne illnesses by:



Using bug repellent with DEET or other products approved by the EPA.

Wear long clothing and apply bug spray to clothes.

Install and maintain screens on all windows and doors.

Remove all standing water.

Report mosquito-borne illnesses to MDARD by filling out this form and emailing to mireportableanimal@michigan.gov.

An arbovirus grant may be available to cover the testing costs for animals who may have WNV or EEE. Call MDARD at 800-292-3939 for more information.

Visit the state’s website for more on emerging diseases in Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube