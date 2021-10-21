McLaren will pay $5M, not $20M, in Flint water settlement

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A $641 million settlement with people affected by Flint’s lead-contaminated water has been reduced by $15 million.

A judge agreed that a hospital could cut its pledge. McLaren Health will pay $5 million instead of $20 million. It had the right to drop out completely if not enough claimants signed up for the settlement.

Experts have blamed the Flint River water for an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease, which led to at least 12 deaths in the Flint area. They believe there wasn’t enough chlorine in the water to fight off bacteria.

Most people making claims against McLaren for Legionnaires’ now will have to pursue individual lawsuits.