Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

McLaren will pay $5M, not $20M, in Flint water settlement

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
The Flint Water Plant tower (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Flint water tower file photo
Posted at 8:16 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 20:16:39-04

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A $641 million settlement with people affected by Flint’s lead-contaminated water has been reduced by $15 million.

A judge agreed that a hospital could cut its pledge. McLaren Health will pay $5 million instead of $20 million. It had the right to drop out completely if not enough claimants signed up for the settlement.

Experts have blamed the Flint River water for an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease, which led to at least 12 deaths in the Flint area. They believe there wasn’t enough chlorine in the water to fight off bacteria.

Most people making claims against McLaren for Legionnaires’ now will have to pursue individual lawsuits.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time