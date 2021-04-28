McDonald's to offer free McFlurries to patrons who mistook their McFlurry spoons for straws

MICHIGAN — McDonald’s is giving away a free regular caramel brownie McFlurry to anyone who, at one point, mistook their McFlurry spoon for a straw, the restaurant franchise tells us.

That means everyone is eligible, according to McDonald’s.

We’re told anyone interested in accepting a free McFlurry can open the McDonald’s app and scan the offer code, then pick up a McFlurry at participating restaurants on May 4.

McDonald’s says those who do not wish to leave home may receive a free regular caramel brownie McFlurry by making a $15 purchase on McDelivery through UberEats between May 3 and May 9.

The global food franchise says the offer is redeemable once.

See the McDonald’s app for more info.

