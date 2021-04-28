Watch
McDonald's to offer free McFlurries to patrons who mistook their McFlurry spoons for straws

Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This June 25, 2019 file photo shows a McDonald's sign outside the restaurant in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Posted at 4:18 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 16:18:08-04

MICHIGAN — McDonald’s is giving away a free regular caramel brownie McFlurry to anyone who, at one point, mistook their McFlurry spoon for a straw, the restaurant franchise tells us.

That means everyone is eligible, according to McDonald’s.

We’re told anyone interested in accepting a free McFlurry can open the McDonald’s app and scan the offer code, then pick up a McFlurry at participating restaurants on May 4.

McDonald’s says those who do not wish to leave home may receive a free regular caramel brownie McFlurry by making a $15 purchase on McDelivery through UberEats between May 3 and May 9.

The global food franchise says the offer is redeemable once.

See the McDonald’s app for more info.

