McDonald's brings back Szechuan Sauce for a limited time

MICHIGAN — McDonald’s surprised patrons with the return of its famous Szechuan Sauce on Thursday.

The restaurant chain says it’s the fourth time it has brought back the condiment in the last 24 years, the last time being in February 2018.

Szechuan Sauce is described as having “a savory and slightly sweet taste” with a dash of garlic, soy, mild vinegar and ginger.

The sauce is free to those who place an order on a serving of McNuggets via the McDonald’s app, the restaurant says. Alternatively, we’re told up to five sauces can be purchased à la carte.

