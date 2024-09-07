Manhole cover blows off, woman transported to hospital after Detroit explosion

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Authorities responded to downtown Detroit near Congress and Bates streets after a manhole cover blew off on Friday afternoon following a reported explosion that sent a person to the hospital.

Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Clapp said a woman was blown back by the explosion, but that she is expected to be OK and had "no visible injuries." The victim, a 50-year-old woman, was hospitalized in serious condition as of Friday evening, the fire department said.

Clapp also said there were workers underground at the time of the explosion around 2 p.m., but that all of them were able to get to safety.

“All you heard was a huge explosion go off. Honestly everyone thought it was a bomb went off ... people were just running around everywhere," said Aseal Al-Samhouri, who was downtown during the incident.

The cause of explosion is under investigation but Clapp said typically this happens where there is a build up of steam and something ignites the steam, causing the manhole cover to pop up.

DTE released the following statement about the incident:

"At DTE Gas, the safety of our customers and communities is our top priority. We are currently working with the Detroit Fire Department to investigate the cause of an incident in downtown Detroit in which a cover raised from a manhole not belonging to DTE. Service remains on for DTE customers in the area while the investigation continues."

Originally a city spokesperson told 7 News Detroit that the woman was hit by the manhole, but after further investigation it was determined that she was blown back by the explosion.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

