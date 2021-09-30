Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Man who committed fraud to play the lottery sent to prison

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV image
A 16-year-old from Greenwood faces adult charges for the murder of a 15-year-old.
Wayne County judge to issue ruling in Trump campaign election lawsuit Friday
Posted at 8:32 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 08:32:19-04

DETROIT (AP) — A man who was addicted to the Michigan Lottery has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for a scheme that cost investors more than $23 million.

Viktor Gjonaj of Troy told people that he was plowing their money into real estate deals.

Instead, he was playing the Daily 3 and Daily 4 games — more than $1 million a week by 2019.

Gjonaj believed he had discovered a guaranteed way to win huge jackpots.

Instead, he wound up with a felony conviction.

Federal Judge Linda Parker sentenced Gjonaj to 53 months in federal prison.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month