Man sentenced to 22–60 years for 2018 shooting death of Bath Township hunter

LANSING, Mich. — The man convicted in the shooting death of a Clinton County hunter more than five years ago was sentenced this week.

Thomas Olson will spend 22–60 years in prison for killing 68-year-old Chong Yang in Bath Township, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

The incident happened at Rose Lake State Park in November 2018.

Police were eventually led to Olson following witness testimony, the review of GPS data and recovery a plastic bag with hunting spray.

Prosecuting attorneys say Olson killed Yang while out hunting and stole some of his personal items.

“While the path to justice can be long, the Bath Township Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the dedicated prosecutors in my office worked tirelessly to secure this arrest, conviction, and now, sentencing,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “No jury verdict or sentencing could erase the pain felt by loved ones mourning the loss of Mr. Yang, though we hope today marks a significant step toward healing and a renewed assurance of justice.”

