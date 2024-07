MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man in Cass County drowned after falling out of a kayak just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators tell FOX 17 the man had been fishing on Juno Lake without a life jacket at the time and was unable to swim.

His body was found by Cass County Marine Deputies with the help of the Indian Lake Dive Team and the medical examiner will determine if alcohol was a factor in the death as the investigation continues.