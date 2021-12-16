Man dies after being struck by train in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — One man is dead after being struck by a train in Dowagiac.

Dec. 16, 2021, Dowagiac Police were responded to a train crossing on Park Place in Dowagiac after hearing about a person who had been struck by a train.

Authorities report that the man tried walking across the crossing as an Amtrak train was traveling south. Witnesses state that the man did not appear to see or hear the incoming train and was struck shortly after.

Responding officers determined the victim was dead upon arrival.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time, but Dowagiac Police report he is a 69-year-old man from Dowagiac.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Dowagiac Police at (269) 782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at (800) 462-9328.