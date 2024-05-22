Man catches record-breaking white perch in Michigan lake

LANSING, Mich. — A world-champion angler now has a state record under his decorated belt!

Scott Smith from Adrian was fishing on Lake St. Clair on April 25 when he snagged a white perch, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The fish weighed at 2 pounds, 5.92 oz. and measured 16.25 inches long!

The perch surpasses the species’ previous state record of 2 pounds and 13.57 inches, caught by Cindy Cordo in 2015.

“I’ve been fishing in Michigan for close to 65 years,” says Smith. “Sometimes you’re in the right spot at the right time, and sometimes you just get lucky.”

Smith, who’s also a dentist, currently holds 53 world records for fly fishing, according to the DNR. He has taught fly fishing to students in northern Michigan for 35 years.

Visit the DNR’s webpage to view the state’s fishing records.

