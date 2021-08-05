Watch
Man born with Cerebral Palsy takes on 30,000-pound tractor

Eric Brodkin says he hopes to inspire others with disabilities not to pose a limit on themselves.
Posted at 11:27 PM, Aug 04, 2021
MICHIGAN — Eric Brodkin, a man born with cerebral palsy, hauled a 30,000-pound tractor Wednesday afternoon.

Brodkin was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was born and lost his ability to walk at age 8 after a botched surgery.

Since the surgery, Brodkin has been in a wheelchair. The man turned to weightlifting to cope with the loss of his mother and brothers, who passed in 2007, and the loss of his father in 2012.

Brodkin pulled the tractor more than 17 ft. He now works with the center for Center for Disability Empowerment Advocates in hopes that he can inspire others with disabilities and continue his weight training.

