Man arrested after hit-and-run in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — One man has been arrested and lodged in connection to a hit-and-run in Dowagiac.

Dowagiac Police found Frank Fowlkes, 74, and Danny Whitmyer, 59, inside a car on its side after responding to a crash.

Authorities report the crash happened on W. High St. near S. Lowe St. in Dowagiac on Aug. 10, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.

Fowlkes and Whitmyer told police the driver, 37, of the second car fled the scene. Shortly after receiving the information officers found the man a few blocks from the crash.

Both Fowlkes and Whitmyer were extradited by the Dowagiac Fire Department. Fowlkes was transported to South Ben Memorial Hospital via ambulance and released later with minor injuries while Whitmyer refused treatment.

Authorities report that both cars were traveling east on W. High St. with one driver passing the slower car causing Fowlkes and Whitmyer to flip and strike a utility pole.

Police have arrested a man from Decatur, 37, for Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Crash, Reckless Driving, and Driving with a Revoked License.

All charges for the man are pending authorization from the Cass County Prosecutors Office and his name is being withheld until his arraignment.

The man was medically cleared at Ascension Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital and was lodged at the Cass County Jail.

