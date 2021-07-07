Macy’s to hire 600 people throughout Michigan

MICHIGAN — Macy’s is looking to hire 600 people for full and part time positions throughout Michigan.

The company is holding a national hiring event on Thursday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Macy’s is strongest when we represent the many communities we serve,” said Shannon Williams-Clark, Macy’s Northwest region senior principal of human resources. “As an iconic retailer at a moment where the marketplace is evolving faster than ever before, it is our colleagues—rooted in equality and driven by purpose—that form the foundation of this innovative retail company and drive our transformation strategy forward as a digitally led omnichannel retailer.”

Those interested can apply online prior to the hiring event online. Macy’s states that the majority of the interviews for store positions are conducted online.

For those who apply the process takes about 30 minutes and is available 24/7 on the company website. Applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply. During the hiring event, walk-in applicants are also welcome for an on-the-spot interview Macy’s reports.

