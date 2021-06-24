Mackinac Bridge Walk back for 2021 this Labor Day

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — The annual Mackinac Bridge Walk is back for 2021 and the Mackinac Bridge Authority has an updated video explaining the options people have for participating in this year’s event.

The bridge walk was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

It’ll start from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, eliminating the need for busing and offering additional options for participants, according to a news release Thursday.

MBA’s video explains the bridge walk schedule and the choices people will have whether they start from the north or south end of the bridge.

“Before the walk was canceled last year, we had two successful years of starting the event from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, which makes us confident in continuing those options in 2021,” MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack said. “Overall, the event went so smoothly, and we heard so many supportive comments about the new arrangements.”

Walkers have three main options, according to the video.

They may start from either end and walk toward the center of the bridge, turning around at the midpoint and returning to the city they started from, where their transportation is located. The turnaround points will move toward the ends of the bridge beginning at 10 a.m., but walkers can walk at least a portion of the bridge if they start by 11:30 a.m. They must be on the side of the bridge they wish to return to before 10 a.m.

Another option is to walk the entire length of the bridge starting from either end. Those who choose this option must reach the midpoint before 10 a.m. or they will be turned back.

Anyone who walks the entire bridge must arrange their own transportation back to the side they started once the bridge reopens to public traffic at noon.

Finally, walkers can also cross the bridge – starting from either end – and turn around and walk back to the side they started from.

In this option, walkers will need to cross the midpoint on their return trip by 10 a.m. or they will be turned back and need to find their own transportation back across the bridge.

The bridge will be closed to traffic from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day, Sept. 6, based on recommendations from Michigan State Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The bridge walk has been an annual event since 1958 – with the exception of 2020 – with between 25,000 and 30,000 people participating in recent years.