Mackinac Bridge adding a convenience fee to tolls

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — It's soon going to cost more to drive a vehicle across the Mackinac Bridge.

During its meeting in Sault Ste. Marie on Friday, the Mackinac Bridge Authority approved collecting a 2.3 percent convenience fee on tolls paid for with a credit card.

The surcharge will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

Passenger vehicles paying with a credit card are currently charged a $4 toll for a one-way trip across the bridge. Today's action means that they will pay $4.10 on Jan. 1.

SEE THE MEETING HERE:

Mackinac Bridge Authority Meeting Nov. 8, 2024