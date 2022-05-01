Watch
Ludington Area for the Arts to host 'Exploration & Experimentation' exhibit in May

Ludington Center for the Arts
"Painted Desert"
Posted at 4:31 PM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 16:31:34-04

LUDINGTON, Mich. — The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host an exhibit created by a Ludington artist. Marion Riedl’s “Exploration & Experimentation” will be shown from May 6-28.

The exhibit will feature more than 100 acrylic paintings and collages that were created by Riedl. Riedl’s interest in art began in 2017, when she took a collage workshop at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. “As a member of the center, I signed up for the workshop and I was awakened to a whole universe of possibilities,” said Riedel. She later joined the art center’s visual arts critique group.

Riedl was previously a staff writer for the Ludington Daily News. She retired from the newspaper in 2004.

"Decay"

Her favorite subjects for her art are local landscapes. Her work is inspired by an extensive photo library she created with her late husband.

“Some images best lend themselves to being rendered as collage pieces, others as acrylic paintings, and still others as a mixed media creation,” said Riedl. “I enjoy experimentation with still-life’s of my bottle collection, painting flowers from my garden and trying abstracts, interspersed with the more customary lighthouse and local landscape scenes.”

A public artist reception for “Exploration & Experimentation” will be held on Friday, May 6 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

