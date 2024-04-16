Watch Now
WATCH: Former MI House speaker, wife charged for alleged misuse of funds

Associated Press, 2019
FILE- In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield R-Levering, speaks to the media after swearing in and opening ceremonies for the State of Michigan 100th Legislature in Lansing, Mich. Chatfield, who will lead the chamber the next two years, says the Legislature should address how a portion of taxes that drivers pay at the pump does not help fund the roads. (Rod Sanford/Detroit News via AP, File)<br/>
Posted at 2:04 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 15:14:06-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors charged the former leader of the Michigan House and his wife with financial crimes Tuesday, alleging they milked political accounts for personal travel, housing and other benefits while the Republican lawmaker held the powerful post.

Lee Chatfield misused his multimillion-dollar Peninsula Fund, which was not required to report the names of donors and served as an “unregulated slush fund,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

“The misuse of social welfare funds is not a new practice in Lansing,” Nessel, a Democrat, told reporters. “No one political party has abused it.”

Chatfield faces 13 charges, including conducting a criminal enterprise, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The investigation began in 2022 when Chatfield's sister-in-law publicly said he had sexually assaulted her. He has denied the allegations and said they had a consensual affair. Investigators eventually expanded the case beyond those claims.

Nessel said there was insufficient evidence to charge Chatfield based on Rebekah Chatfield's allegations, though she praised her courage in stepping forward.

“Were it not for her we likely wouldn't be here today,” the attorney general said.

Chatfield's attorney, Mary Chartier, said she'll fight the charges "each and every step of the way.”

“It took almost 2 1/2 years for the AG’s office to come up with charges. It’s going to be pretty flimsy if it took that long,” she said.

Chatfield's wife, Stephanie Chatfield, also faces charges. The identity of her lawyer was not immediately known.

Two people who were top aides to Chatfield when he ran the House were charged last year with crimes, including embezzlement from nonprofit funds created for political purposes. Rob and Anne Minard have pleaded not guilty.

Watch Nessel's full announcement below:

Nessel announces 13 charges against former MI House speaker

READ MORE: Questions swirl over how ex-Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield used PAC funds

