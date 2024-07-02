Live coverage: Defendant testifies he was casing cars when he found Woll's body

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Samantha Woll murder trial took a dramatic turn on Wednesday afternoon when defendant Michael Jackson-Bolanos took the stand in his own defense.

Jackson-Bolanos said on October 21 he left his girlfriend’s home and was out looking for opportunities to steal from unlocked motor vehicles.

“I had told her I was going for a walk, but I was actually going to look at cars,” he said.

Jackson-Bolanos gave details of his route paired with surveillance video of him walking that night.

He said he was trying to avoid security and possible confrontation while he was looking for accessible vehicles.

Jackson-Bolanos said while he was out, he saw a “dark figure” lying outside. He said he approached and when he could tell it was a person, he touched their neck before realizing the person was dead.

He described the body as being “cold and crusty.”

Jackson-Bolanos also testified that he decided against calling for help.

“I was over there … going into motor vehicles, and I felt like if I had to call the police I’d be incriminating myself,” he said.

The defendant maintained that he didn’t stab Woll and he didn’t go into her apartment.

“I had no weapons on me the whole night,” he testified.

He also testified that he touched the person he saw on the ground because he wanted to check on them.

"Yeah I’m out going around, but I still wanted to make sure that this person was OK. When I realized she was dead, I wanted nothing to do with the entire situation. I’m a Black guy in the middle of the night breaking into cars and I found myself standing in front of a dead white woman, that doesn’t look good at all," he said.

His testimony is ongoing.

The first witness to take the stand on Wednesday was a forensic pathologist who argued that the autopsy of Samantha Woll was incomplete.

"Let's face it, there is a diagnosis of a cause of death, multiple stab wounds. That's fine. I can agree with that. The manner of death is homicide. But what happened to this young lady that underwent this horrible situation? What actually happened? That is a missing interval that I cannot reconstruct from the from what I received as the autopsy report generated," said Dr. Ljubisa Jovan Dragovic.

Woll's sister, Monica Rosen, also briefly took the stand to talk about questioning following the murder.

Brett Foreman was the last witness to take the stand before the court recessed for lunch. He said he had an "unrequited romantic crush" on Woll.

He was questioned about a hypothetical conversation he had about how Woll could have been killed.

The prosecutor cross examined him, asking him if he killed Woll. He said no.

The prosecution has rested their case three weeks into the trial of Michael Jackson-Bolanos in the murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll.

Four people testified on Tuesday, which was the twelfth day trial. All witnesses who testified are members of law enforcement.

The case resumed with the playing of the police interrogation video involving the suspect, Michael Jackson-Bolanos. He told police he had nothing to do with Woll's murder.

Also, Michigan State Police detective Lt. Richard Sanchez testified that the crime scene was on the main floor where significant blood was found. The defense raised questions about the thoroughness of the investigation and tried to raise doubt about how far the crime scene may have extended.

Defense attorney Brian Brown honed in on a stain on a seat in Woll's car and asked the detective if it was tested.

"You never followed to see which forensic tech processed the car, correct?" Brown asked.

The detective replied, "Correct."

Brown continued, "And you never specifically went and asked them whether or not they tested this specific seat for the presence of blood, correct?

Sanchez replied, "Correct.”

The prosecution countered by asking Sanchez for clarification.

The assistant prosecutor asked, "Was there ever any indication that there was blood on the exterior of her vehicle?"

Sanchez said, "I was never notified of any blood that was on the exterior of her vehicle."

The assistant prosecutor continued, "You ever seen any pictures or seen any bit of evidence that Ms. Woll ever made her way from inside her apartment over to where her car was parked?"

The detective replied, "No."

The assistant prosecutor asked, "Is there any evidence that she was stabbed at the wedding and she was bleeding in the car as she was coming home from the wedding?"

Sanchez said, "No.”

Court resumes Wednesday at 8:45 a.m.