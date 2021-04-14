WATCH: Court hearing to discuss motion submitted by kidnapping plot defendants

LANSING, Mich. — A court hearing Wednesday morning determined whether two individuals allegedly involved in last year's plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be allowed to remove their tethers.

It's one of the reasonable terms and conditions of Michael and William Null's bond as set by the court.

The Null brothers, both 38, are from Plainwell and Shelbyville. They have both been charged by the state with providing material support for terrorist acts, and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Watch the hearing live here at about 9 a.m.