Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

WATCH: Court hearing to discuss motion submitted by kidnapping plot defendants

items.[0].image.alt
Fox 17
14-suspects-whitmer-kidnapping-plot.jpg
Posted at 8:31 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 09:26:25-04

LANSING, Mich. — A court hearing Wednesday morning determined whether two individuals allegedly involved in last year's plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be allowed to remove their tethers.

It's one of the reasonable terms and conditions of Michael and William Null's bond as set by the court.

The Null brothers, both 38, are from Plainwell and Shelbyville. They have both been charged by the state with providing material support for terrorist acts, and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

RELATED: Twin brothers charged in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot get out on bond

RELATED: West Michigan attorney, Georgetown Township candidate "proud" to share stage with Null brothers

Watch the hearing live here at about 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time