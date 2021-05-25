Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Q&A on new MIOSHA's updated emergency rules

items.[0].image.alt
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. Cybercriminals shifted away from stealing individual consumers’ information in 2020 to focus on more profitable attacks on businesses. That's according to a report, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, from the Identity Theft Resource Center, a nonprofit that supports victims of identity crime. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Identity Theft Report
Posted at 12:54 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 12:54:29-04

LANSING, Mich. — Sean Egan, Michigan's COVID-19 workplace safety director, will host a live Q&A session Tuesday afternoon to discuss MIOSHA's new emergency rules.

RELATED: Gov. Whitmer: Fully vaccinated employees no longer required to wear mask at work

Watch it live here at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time