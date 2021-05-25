LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Q&A on new MIOSHA's updated emergency rules
Posted at 12:54 PM, May 25, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Sean Egan, Michigan's COVID-19 workplace safety director, will host a live Q&A session Tuesday afternoon to discuss MIOSHA's new emergency rules.
Watch it live here at 2:30 p.m.
