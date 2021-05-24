Watch
Gov. Whitmer to provide an update on MIOSHA return-to-work guidelines

Office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer
Posted at 9:25 AM, May 24, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will host a press conference Monday morning in Grand Rapids to provide an update on MIOSHA return-to-work guidelines.

The press conference is scheduled for 11:15 a.m.

The update on MIOSHA return-to-work guidelines coincides with the first step of the MI Vacc to Normal plan.

After providing the update, Whitmer will sign a bipartisan bill package that will support Michigan distillers and help them expand their businesses.

You will be able to watch the press conference live on our website and Facebook page.

