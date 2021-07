GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to propose a $150 million investment in local parks and recreation facilities Tuesday afternoon.

Her administrations says it will help address the infrastructure backlog, which will not only help modernize local parks and develop new local recreation opportunities, but also will continue to attract tourism and economic development to communities rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.

