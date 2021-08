EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials urge parents to get their children and teens caught up on routine immunizations before they head back to school this fall.

It includes vaccines for diseases like measles, mumps, pertussis, chickenpox and more, according to a news release.

Because many parents postponed well-child visits during the pandemic, many Michigan counties' childhood vaccination rates have fallen below 70%.

