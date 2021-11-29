Watch
LIVE at 10 a.m.: MDHHS, THAW and DTE Energy Issue Winter Weather Consumer Alert

Charles Krupa/AP
A man finishes shoveling his walkway after a winter storm dumped about a foot of snow, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Winter Weather New Hampshire
Posted at 9:28 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 09:28:06-05

LANSING, Mich. — Representatives from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, The Heat and Warmth Fund and DTE Energy will hold a news conference to discuss steps Michiganders can take to lower their bills and find payment assistance if needed this upcoming winter.

Topics are expected to include what residents should do before cold weather sets in, how to tell if they're at risk of much higher heating bills and how to apply for financial aid and get on affordable payment plans.

Watch the news conference live here at about 10 a.m.

