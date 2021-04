MICHIGAN — Doctors and public health leaders from across the state held a news conference Monday morning urging parents to keep up with their children's routine vaccinations.

Vaccination rates among children have dropped below 70% in more than half the state as parents have put off routine doctor's visits for their children during the pandemic.

Doctors say that puts the entire community at risk for diseases like measles, mumps, pertussis, chickenpox and more.

