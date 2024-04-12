(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has released the calls officials say contain threats James Crumbley made against Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

VIDEO: WARNING: Discretion should be used in listening to the calls as they contain numerous instances of adult language.

Listen: Hear some of James Crumbley’s jail call recordings

Audio files of the expletive-laced calls were released Friday, days after James and Jennifer Crumbley were sentenced following their involuntary manslaughter convictions in connection with the Oxford High School shootings.

McDonald addressed the threats in an interview with 7 Action News, following the convictions.

“He actually said that he hoped I was listening when he threatened me physically," she said.

McDonald continued, “One of the most disturbing threats was January of 2024, that was the same month, the first day of trial was set for one of the defendants. I consider that recent.”

Following James Crumbley's conviction, his attorney Mariell Lehman released a statement about the calls, saying, “We continue to disagree with the prosecution’s characterization of the phone conversations with James.”

