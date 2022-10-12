Lipari Foods recalls sesame sticks and salted sunflowers for undeclared cashews

WARREN, Mich. — Lipari Foods has recalled select lots of its sesame sticks and salted sunflower meat tubs due to undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the affected products may contain cashews.

The recall affects the following, according to the FDA:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

No illnesses were reported in connection to the recall.

Consumers are advised to refrain from eating the affected products and return them for refunds.

Those with questions are asked to call 800-729-3354.

