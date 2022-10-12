Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Lipari Foods recalls sesame sticks and salted sunflowers for undeclared cashews

Recall.png
U.S. Food & Drug Administration
Recall.png
Posted at 1:41 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 13:41:14-04

WARREN, Mich. — Lipari Foods has recalled select lots of its sesame sticks and salted sunflower meat tubs due to undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the affected products may contain cashews.

The recall affects the following, according to the FDA:

Screen Shot 2022-10-12 at 1.35.55 PM.png

No illnesses were reported in connection to the recall.

Consumers are advised to refrain from eating the affected products and return them for refunds.

Those with questions are asked to call 800-729-3354.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered