Limited-edition packages of Vernors Boston Cooler hitting stores in Michigan and Toledo

(WXYZ) — Get ready for a nostalgic taste test this summer as Vernors is launching a limited-edition offering of the Vernors Boston Cooler.

Parent company Keurig Dr Pepper announced the new flavor.

Pairing creamy vanilla ice cream with Vernors' iconic ginger soda, the Boston Cooler dates back to the 1800s. It will not be available in either can or bottle.

"Keurig Dr Pepper's recent State of Beverages 2025 Trend Report uncovered that, on average, 44% of Americans try new beverages each month, with even higher interest among younger adults," said Kevin Schmitz, Director of Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper, in a news release. "This growing appetite for variety is exactly why we are always exploring new flavor innovations, especially for our fan-favorite brands like Vernors. When the chance came to bottle the legendary Boston Cooler, we jumped on it faster than a Michigander spotting the first signs of spring after a long winter."

The limited edition Vernors Boston Cooler will be available in Michigan and the Toledo area from July through September.