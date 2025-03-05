Lawmaker introduces resolution to remove same-sex marriage ban in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — A state lawmaker has introduced a joint resolution that would revoke Michigan’s same-sex marriage ban.

Put forth by Rep. Jason Morgan (D–Ann Arbor), the resolution would uphold Michigan’s equal marriage rights if protections were removed on the federal level, according to Morgan’s office.

“This fight is personal — for myself, our families, our friends and all Michiganders — because everyone deserves the right to marry the person they love,” says Morgan. “No politician should be able to decide who we can marry. The people of Michigan believe in equality, and it’s time our laws reflect that.”

We’re told voters approved the same-sex marriage ban in 2004.

The resolution was introduced days after another Michigan lawmaker announced plans to request the overturning of Obergefell v. Hodges.

Representative Morgan says if the resolution is passed, voters would decide whether the same-sex marriage ban should be struck from Michigan’s constitution.

