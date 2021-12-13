Law enforcement agencies make 122 stops, issue 50 citations during 'Operation Safe Stop'

LANSING, Mich. — Law enforcement agencies in Michigan made 122 traffic stops and issued 50 citations for illegal passing of school buses during this year’s “Operation Safe Stop” campaign, Michigan State Police said in a news release Monday.

The safety initiative involved dedicated patrols across the state between Oct. 18-22.

Agencies worked with their local school districts to provide education and enforcement to their communities.

“Drivers have an obligation to know and obey the laws regarding when to stop for a school bus,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “Ensuring our students are safe during loading and unloading must be a priority for everyone.”

Drivers need to stop when overhead lights are flashing yellow and stop at least 20 feet away from the school bus when the overhead lights are flashing red.

Eighteen law enforcement agencies participated in the five-day enforcement period, which included municipal and county officers as well as Michigan State Police.

“I am grateful to our bus drivers, law enforcement officers and Michiganders who drive safely for keeping our kids safe on the road,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Operation Safe Stop is an effective joint effort that reminds us that we all have to be mindful on the road and do our part to help kids get to school safely. We will continue finding ways to help kids stay focused on learning without worrying for their health and safety, both in and out of the classroom.”