Lansing man sentenced to 10 years for drugs and firearm after high-speed chase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Lansing man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He is 38-year-old Eugene Jonas Hicks.

According to the Department of Justice, on May 12, 2021, officers attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Hicks in Lansing. A high-speed pursuit then followed. During the pursuit, Hicks threw a loaded Taurus .357 and plastic bags containing cocaine, cocaine base, and methamphetamine from the vehicle. He then crashed his vehicle into traffic, injuring a passenger. Hicks then tried to flee on foot, but was apprehended by officers.

During Hicks’ sentencing on Thursday, Judge Janet T. Neff imposed a four-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. He was previously convicted of multiple felonies, including home invasion and aggravated stalking.

“Drugs and guns are a toxic mix, which is only made worse when they are possessed by convicted felons and thrown out of vehicles onto our streets,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Our office will continue to work together with all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.”

