Lansing man pleads no contest to luring, raping young women

LANSING, Mich. — A Lansing man has pleaded no contest to charges related to the sexual assault of multiple women, including an Italian teenager.

Arisknight Arkin-Everett Winfree is accused of luring young women to his home with a fake au pair job to sexually assault them.

Evidence suggests a Kansas woman escaped Winfree’s home and that he planned to murder the Italian teen, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

We’re told Winfree pleaded no contest to kidnapping, coercion for illegal sex, attempted coercion, and two counts of child sexual exploitation.

The DOJ says Winfree also pleaded no contest to accusations of producing child porn with nude images obtained from two teenagers who were persuaded to send them over social media.

“Winfree posed a danger to the whole world from his home here in West Michigan,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My office will do everything in its power to seek out and prosecute perpetrators like him, who use the Internet to exploit others. To victims, we stand ready to listen and to protect. And to everyone who uses the internet, be vigilant: you never know for sure who is on the other side of the screen.”

Winfree faces up to life behind bars.

Paul Heiselman, a friend of Winfree’s, was sentenced to nearly three and a half years in prison for having some of Winfree’s child porn in his possession, federal attorneys say.

READ MORE: MI man charged with sexually assaulting Italian teenager he lured overseas with fake au pair job

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube