'Kids Day' returning for 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — “Kids Day” will be returning to the KitchenAid Senior Championship this year. It will be held on Saturday, May 28.

One of the activities available will be the KitchenAid Smoothie Races at the KitchenAid Fairway Club at 9 a.m. During the activity, kids race to blend an original smoothie recipe. A panel of judges will then taste the kids’ creations and choose a winner.

The next activity will be The Renaissance Athletic Club at the hole #2 tee box at 10:15 a.m. It will offer kids a 60-yard outdoor turf field to run through engaging drills and activities. The turf field is designed for kids of all levels. “At Renaissance Athletic Club, we place a high value on fitness through community, which is why we could not be more excited to open our turf field experience to the kids at this year’s KitchenAid Sr. PGA Championship,” said Lanie Schrubba, Fitness Program and Personal Training Director. “We will be inspiring kids to get moving through sport specific skills, reaction and agility drills, and short distance races – it’s sure to be a fun and memorable event for all.”

Kids and their chaperones can later use the trolley to get to the YMCA Kids Zone in Jean Klock Park. At 1 p.m., there will be a magic show performed by magician John Dudley. The YMCA Kids Zone will also offer activities such as hitting bays with instruction from PGA professionals, a bounce house, craft stations, and the science-related Curious Kids Museum STEM tent.

“The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is proud to be a family-friendly event with many great activities for kids throughout the week,” said Brandon Haney, director of KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. “We look forward to partnering with the YMCA and Renaissance Athletic Club to make it an extra special day for our deserving kids and their families.”

“Kids Day” will be held on Saturday May 28. Registration will open at 8:45 a.m. at the table in front of the KitchenAid Fairway Club. It will be free for kids ages 17 and under who are accompanied with a ticketed adult.

