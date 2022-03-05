Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Karen Weaver, Flint mayor during water crisis, to run again

Flint Water
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, shows the Flint River in Flint, Mich. A judge on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, approved a $626 million settlement for Flint residents and others who were exposed to lead-contaminated water. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Flint Water
Posted at 6:36 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 18:36:57-05

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The former mayor of Flint is running for her old job.

Karen Weaver says she will run in the Aug. 2 primary election. The two top finishers will advance to the Nov. 8 election.

Weaver was elected in 2015, just weeks after the state finally acknowledged that Flint’s water was contaminated with lead. But she was defeated four years later by Sheldon Neeley. Neeley defeated Weaver by 205 votes. He says he’s running for reelection.

While in office, Weaver had key roles in Flint’s recovery from lead-tainted water. While out of office, she criticized a $626 million settlement mostly between the state and residents as not being large enough.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-local-promo-480x360-Monday.jpg

Governor Kidnapping Plot Trial