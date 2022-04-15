Kalamazoo County child the first in Michigan to die of pediatric influenza this season

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department has announced the first pediatric flu death for the 2021–22 season.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the child was a Kalamazoo County resident who had been infected with Influenza A/H3.

We’re told 16 pediatric flu deaths have been reported so far in the U.S.

“Flu vaccine is a recommended childhood vaccine, and it is important to ensure that children are up to date with all of their vaccines,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “Once children reach six months of age it is recommended they receive two doses of the flu vaccine for their first series. In addition, pregnant women should get the flu vaccine during each pregnancy.”

MDHHS says flu-related illnesses are on the rise in Michigan, which they say is unusual for this time of year. Health officials add there have been more than 3.8 million flu illnesses and 2,300 deaths since October, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Only 32% of Michiganders have received a flu vaccine during the 2021–22 season, the state tells us. We’re told the flu vaccine can be administered in tandem with the COVID-19 vaccine.

