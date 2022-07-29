Judge throws out appeal against court ruling on 'unconstitutional' tampering with state wage laws

(WXMI) — A Court of Claims judge has struck down a GOP-led attempt to appeal efforts to reduce Michigan’s minimum wage and sick-leave laws.

This comes after a judge determined the state Legislature’s actions to amend those laws in 2018 were unconstitutional.

The laws were poised to raise the state’s minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2022 and scrap tipped wages at a later time.

A stay has been granted until Feb. 19, 2023.

READ MORE: Minimum wage increase, paid sick leave may return due to judge’s ruling

READ MORE: Judge strikes 2018 GOP effort to attack minimum wage hike

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube