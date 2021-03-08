Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Judge: Flint water charge against Snyder aide OK for now

items.[0].image.alt
Genessee County Jail.
Mugshot of Jarrod Agen, former Director of Communications and Chief of Staff for Governor Snyder.
jarrod agen Mugshot.png
Posted at 11:48 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 11:48:45-05

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge has declined to dismiss an indictment against a former state official who is charged with perjury in an investigation of the Flint water crisis.

RELATED: Ex-aide to Snyder: Dismiss Flint water perjury charge

Genesee County Judge Elizabeth Kelly says the indictment against Jarrod Agen remains valid despite a lack of details and can be updated.

Kelly says she won’t decide whether the indictment was filed in the wrong county or whether the one-man grand jury had proper jurisdiction.

Kelly says she needs to wait until another judge determines what grand jury material can be released.

Agen was Gov. Rick Snyder’s chief of staff.

He’s accused of making a false statement while speaking to Flint water investigators in Ingham County in 2017.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time