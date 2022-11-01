Jim Harbaugh expects 4 Michigan State players to be charged

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh expects the four suspended Michigan State football players involved in roughing up two members of Michigan’s team to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Michigan's coach said Monday that he can’t imagine the MSU players' actions will not result in criminal charges. Harbaugh says defensive back Gemon Green was punched by a Spartan in the Michigan Stadium tunnel shortly after the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat their in-state rival on Saturday night and teammate Ja’Den McBurrows tried to help.

Harbaugh said both players have injuries, adding he did not know if Green, a starting cornerback for a third straight season, would be cleared to play Saturday night at Rutgers.

“This has been a very traumatic experience for everybody, especially for Ja’Den and Gemon," Harbaugh said.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker says his players' actions were “unacceptable.” But he says it would be irresponsible to respond to Harbaugh's call for criminal charges due to the ongoing investigation.

Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. Tucker said the decision was made after “reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence.”

Tucker said the school is working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate what happened, including identifying other players who were involved in the altercations and contributing factors.