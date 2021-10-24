Jill Biden participates in listening session in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. — The First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) participated in a listening session in Mt. Pleasant on Oct. 24, 2021.

The FLOTUS attended a listening session that wrapped at 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2021.

“I’ve seen that in my own classroom,” Biden said. “Many of them have lost relatives to COVID. I wanted to come see this program, because I said to my staff, ‘What are we going to help the teachers?’ We want to do the right thing by our students and by our families.”

She talked about the mental health effects of the pandemic intermittently.

“Our mental health problem is so great and the needs are so great, especially after this pandemic,” the First Lady shared. “I knew Joe would see that and come up with this plan to give more money to mental health, and that’s what he pledged to do. That’s what gives me hope - that our nation is starting to heal.”