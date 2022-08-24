Jackson Symphony Orchestra announces 'Heroes and Heroines' concert on August 26

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson Symphony Orchestra has announced that its “Heroes and Heroines” concert will be held on in Horace Blackman Park on Friday, August 26. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

The first half of the concert will feature music from different movies, with an emphasis on superhero movies. The second half of the concert is dedicated to honoring veterans in the community.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the concert. They are also encouraged to wear their military uniform or a superhero costume. VIP tickets can be purchased for $30. They include prime seating, one drink ticket for the performance, and a pre-concert party at Weatherwax Hall at 6 p.m.

The superhero music from the concert will include John Williams’ music from 1978’s Superman. Directed by Richard Donner, the film stars Christopher Reeve as Superman/Clark Kent, Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor, Margot Kidder as Lois Lane, and Marlon Brando as Jor-El. The film later received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Score. The music written by Williams continued to be used in 1981’s Superman II, 1983’s Superman III, and 1987’s Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. It was later used again in director Bryan Singer’s 2006 film Superman Returns, which starred Brandon Routh as Superman. Williams’ music was also used for the theatrical cut of 2017’s Justice League, which starred Henry Cavill as Superman. On television, the music was used in The CW’s Smallville, which starred Tom Welling as Clark Kent. It was also used in The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which featured Routh reprising the role.

Ludwig Göransson’s music from the 2018 film Black Panther will also be performed. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film stars Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther/T’Challa, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger/Erik Stevens, and Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia. The film went on to become the first superhero movie to ever be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. It won three Oscars, including Best Original Score. The sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is scheduled to be released on November 11.

The concert will also feature Michael Giacchino’s music from director Jon Watts’ 2019 film Spider-Man: Far From Home. The film stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Zendaya as MJ Jones-Watson, and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio/Quentin Beck. A sequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home, was released in 2021, which featured Holland teaming-up with Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Spider-Man.

Rupert Gregson-Williams’ music from director Patty Jenkins’ 2017 film Wonder Woman will also be performed. The film stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, and Danny Huston as Erich Ludendorff. A sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, was released in 2020. A third film also starring Gadot and directed by Jenkins is currently in development.

Outside of the superhero genre, the concert will feature Hans Zimmer’s music from 2000’s Gladiator. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film stars Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, Joaquin Phoenix as Commodus, and Connie Nielsen as Lucilla. The film went on to be nominated for 12 Academy Awards, including Best Original Score. It was awarded five Oscars, including Best Picture.

Robert Lopez’s and Kristen Anderson-Lopez’s music from Disney’s 2013 animated film Frozen will also be performed. The film stars Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and Josh Gad as Olaf. It was directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Frozen went on to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time until director Jon Favreau’s 2019 remake of The Lion King. It later was awarded an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It also received an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Let It Go.” A sequel, Frozen II, was released in 2019.

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra’s “Heroes and Heroines” concert will be held on Friday, August 26. More information on the concert can be found on the orchestra’s website.

