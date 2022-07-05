Invasive plant disease identified in Michigan, poses threat to beech trees

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is alerting residents of an invasive plant disease detected within the state.

We’re told beech leaf disease was discovered in St. Clair County during the spring.

The DNR explains beech leaf disease is connected to a microscopic worm called Litylenchus crenatae, which is known to damage leaves on various beech species.

The disease can result in death to trees in under 10 years after symptoms first begin to show, the state tells us.

About 37 million American beech trees are present in the state of Michigan.

“Though beech leaf disease was detected this spring, the condition of the leaves and number of trees affected at this location suggest the disease has been there for more than a year,” says Forest Health Specialist Simeon Wright. “Because symptoms are slow to emerge, it is difficult to detect the disease before it is established.”

A treatment for beech leaf disease is currently unavailable.

The disease was first discovered ten years ago in Ohio and has appeared in eight other states since then, according to the DNR.

Michigan officials list the following as symptoms of beech leaf disease:

Damaged leaf tissue.

Dead buds.

Thick bands between veins.

Curling and distortion of leaves.

Thin canopies of dried leaves.

Significant leaf loss in the early summer.

Yonghao Li, Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, Bugwood.org via the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Dark, thickened stripes between leaf veins are early signs of beech leaf disease.





The DNR encourages anyone who spots one or more of the above symptoms to take photos of the tree and its symptoms and make a note of its location, date and time. Send the information to the DNR at DNR-FRD-Forest-Health@Michigan.gov or by calling 517-284-5895.

Reports can alternatively be made to the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network (MISIN) online or by using the MISIN app.

