Indiana man dies after collision with dump truck

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Berrien County Deputies are reaching out to family of a man from Granger, IN after the 69-year-old died Tuesday night.

According to their report, the man pulled out of a driveway on S. 11th St between Stateline Rd and Ontario Rd without yielding to oncoming traffic, colliding with a dump truck.

First responders tried to save him, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Deputies are still investigating and the driver's identification has not been released.