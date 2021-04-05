Immersive Van Gogh Experience coming to Detroit; here's how to sign up for tickets

DETROIT — An immersive Van Gogh experience that is widely known around the world is coming to Detroit. The experience in currently in Chicago and features floor-to-ceiling installations and projections.

"At Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Detroit, you will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more," a description on the website reads.

The experience drew more than two million people in Paris and was also featured on the hit Netflix show "Emily in Paris."

There are more than 500,000 cubic feet on monumental projections animating Van Gogh's art.

Tickets are not on sale yet, and it's not clear when and where the experience will be, but you can sign up to be notified by clicking here. It does say it will be coming this summer.

For those who can't wait to see some Van Gogh, you can visit the Detroit Institute of Arts where there are several paintings.